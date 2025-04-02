Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Val Kilmer Was Expected at Film Festival at Exact Moment News of Death Broke

Val Kilmer Expected on Film Fest Red Carpet ... At Exact Moment Death News Broke

Published
Val Kilmer Was Expected At Film Festival Exact Moment Death News Broke
Getty

Val Kilmer’s heartbreaking death shocked everyone -- especially the organizers of the Beverly Hills Film Festival, who were expecting him to attend right when news of his passing broke.

Nino Simone, the founder and president of the festival, expressed his shock Wednesday morning -- explaining it was only over the weekend that they confirmed Val’s attendance for the premiere of "American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective" on Tuesday night.

val-kilmer-timeline
Val Kilmer: Through The Years
Getty

Nino said Val was thrilled to come out and support his friend Michael ... but when it was time for Val's 7:30 PM red carpet arrival, organizers were on the phone trying to reach his driver.

Simone explained the news of Kilmer's death broke at the exact same time, which was unbelievable and heartbreaking.

Remembering Val Kilmer
Launch Gallery
Remembering Val Kilmer Launch Gallery
Getty

Clearly, Val is still loved and adored in Hollywood, with tons of celebs sharing heartfelt tributes after his daughter Mercedes confirmed he died Tuesday in L.A. due to complications from pneumonia.

040225_val_kilmer_last_time_kal July 2018
The Last Time We Saw Val Kilmer
TMZ.com

Val had also battled throat cancer, diagnosed in 2014. In 2017, he told The Hollywood Reporter that it had "taken its toll" on him, leaving him short of breath and with a raspy voice after a procedure on his trachea.

related articles