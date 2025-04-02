Val Kilmer Dons Batman Mask in Final Instagram Video

Play video content

One of Val Kilmer's last Instagram posts before his shocking death is quite nostalgic -- it shows him putting on a Batman mask as he sits next to artwork of the beloved superhero.

Check out the clip ... Val -- who notoriously played Bruce Wayne in 1995's "Batman Forever" -- jokes it's "been a while" as he slides on the mask. He seems to approve of the splattered black and white rendition of the iconic mask ... striking a pose before picking it up to get a closer look.

His artist pal David Choe encourages him, telling him is looks "great."

In addition to the video, Val shared snaps of several unique artwork pieces featuring Batman.

On top of being a prolific actor, Val was an artist in his own right with a website featuring his purchasable pieces and even an artist community called Kamp Kilmer. Though he had a separate Batman section on his website, the pieces in his video were not listed at the time of his death.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

His last Instagram post was from March 22 ... he proudly showed off an art piece of his that resembled a campfire. He described it as "when the camp fire cools down but you’re still wide awake."

Play video content July 2018 TMZ.com

Val died on Tuesday in Los Angeles due to complications from pneumonia, his daughter, Mercedes, confirmed.