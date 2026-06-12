Play video content Video: Hank Azaria is Pissed that Taylor Swift Snagged Courtside Knicks Seats The Dan Le Batard Show

Hank Azaria is not happy that Taylor Swift was courtside for the Knicks game ... while he had to watch their insane win from the nosebleeds.

"The Simpsons" voice actor went on "The Dan Le Batard Show" Thursday to complain that the pop star was taking up not one, but several seats on Celebrity Row for Game 4 Wednesday.

He told the show's hosts ... "I'll tell you, the one that bothered me was Taylor Swift." "The Birdcage" star noted that while TS was front row, he was "way up in what they call the Cisco Suites," which he says are practically on the ceiling.

Hank didn't hold back how annoyed he was, adding ... "We had to sit with her all through the NFL and now she's at The Garden, come on."

He admitted he doesn't question why she got a courtside seat, but says he's "just tired" of seeing Taylor in the sports scene.

Hank said he wasn't the only celeb "up in the rafters" for the big game ... claiming stars like Questlove, Rainn Wilson, Ed Burns, Jeremy Strong and Christy Turlington were all up there, too. He said even Yankees player Aaron Judge couldn't get better seats for the game.

The Emmy winner told the hosts he "didn't make the cut" for Game 3 tickets, so he originally bought "outrageously expensive" ones for Wednesday night's game.

He said he gave those seats to his friends when he learned he had comped seats waiting ... but regretted parting with them when he saw his suite.

Play video content Video: Knicks Radio Host Monica McNutt Issues Apology to Taylor Swift TMZSports.com

As you know, Taylor sat courtside for the game with HAIM sisters Alana and Este ... and got flamed for being there in a hot mic moment from the Knicks' lead radio analyst, Monica McNutt.