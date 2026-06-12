Quentin Richardson Calls On Knicks Fans To Celebrate With Class, Stop Fighting!

Play video content Video: Quentin Richardson Urges Knicks Fans to Celebrate With Class and Avoid Fighting

Win or lose, Midtown Manhattan has been a madhouse after games this postseason ... and former New York Knicks player Quentin Richardson is calling on the passionate fanbase to take a chill pill and have some class.

The scenes outside Madison Square Garden have been pretty wild -- most fans hoot and holler and jump up and down in victory ... but after a Game 3 loss in the Finals, others chose to attack San Antonio Spurs supporters.

On Wednesday night, a riled-up Knicks fan tried to hit Victor Wembanyama with eggs ... and more than a dozen arrests were made for various crimes.

Someone just perfectly threw an egg at Wemby LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/yvPPzWZaAf @wstgoat7

Q-Rich -- who played for the Knicks from 2005-09 ... and in one game in 2013 -- said while he's happy for the franchise, he doesn't agree with a lot of the post-game antics.

"I think there could be a lot more class handled with that," Richardson said ... adding he's sure Wemby's okay, but hopes the other people impacted by the nonsense are doing okay.

Knicnk Fans not letting Spurs fans to go home pic.twitter.com/3UbTWrohZH @B3nClipsHQ

"You can't let one crazy fan ruin it for everybody," he continued.