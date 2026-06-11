Knicks Fans Throw Objects At Victor Wembanyama After Epic Collapse

Talk about adding insult to injury -- Victor Wembanyama had to avoid getting pelted by objects after letting a crucial NBA Finals win slip out of his grasp ... with New York Knicks fans going at him as the San Antonio Spurs returned to their hotel Wednesday night.

The ugly scene went down after Wemby and Co. gave up a 29-point lead in Game 4 to fall to 3-1 in the series ... and some Knicks backers camped outside as the team bus pulled up to the Spurs' lodging.

Someone just perfectly threw an egg at Wemby LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/yvPPzWZaAf @wstgoat7

Not only did they flip the bird and taunt the ops, someone hurled items at the 7'4" center ... and someone who captured the moment claimed they were eggs.

In the clip, it appears two cackleberries are launched at Wemby as police officers stood nearby ... with one cracking open when it hit a nearby pole. It sure looks like the yolk landed on his shirt.

While he didn't seem too fazed by the alleged eggs, Wemby was seemingly irked by a hotel staffer ... putting his hand out as he walked into the building.

As we previously reported, the Big Apple went bonkers after the historic comeback ... with NYPD taking 56 people into custody -- 15 were arrested and 41 were released with criminal court summonses.

Knicnk Fans not letting Spurs fans to go home pic.twitter.com/3UbTWrohZH @B3nClipsHQ