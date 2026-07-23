Ex-NBA Star Ty Lawson Allegedly Called Cop 'White Bitch' During Shoplifting Arrest

Former NBA player Ty Lawson was screaming and yelling during his shoplifting arrest in Colorado ... at least according to police, who say he stole a bottle of vodka and called his arresting officer a "white bitch."

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Lawson was busted July 16 in Castle Rock after allegedly swiping a $34 bottle of Tito's vodka from a liquor store before bringing it with him to a nearby restaurant.

Officers believed Lawson was intoxicated and said he smelled of alcohol when they confronted him about allegedly stealing the liquor.

That's when they say Lawson got heated ... claiming he repeatedly called an officer "bitch" and "white bitch" ... and also yelled "stop" multiple times. Cops say he even kicked the glass wall of his holding cell and spit on the floor.

Police say Lawson eventually pulled himself together ... and even apologized for his behavior.

The former NBA point guard was booked on a theft-of-less-than-$300 shoplifting charge and released.

Lawson, who starred at the University of North Carolina before making the jump to the NBA, has not publicly addressed his arrest.

This is not the first time he's been in the clink -- Lawson was arrested for DUI in 2015 and pleaded guilty to 'driving while ability impaired', as well as failure to drive in a single lane.

That same year, he received another DUI arrest in Los Angeles when cops pulled him over for allegedly speeding on the 101 freeway after leaving a club ... and he eventually went to rehab.