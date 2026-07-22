Carnival Cruise Passenger's Foot Scratching Videos Go Viral

Play video content Video: Foot Fungus Instagram/@lucky_charmedcourt

Diarrhea ain't the only risky biz on cruise ships. One Carnival passenger put her grossest foot forward in an absolute horror show -- a plate full o' food, with one bitch of an itch sprinkled on top!!!

The now viral videos show a woman flakin' the hell out as she repeatedly scrapes dry skin from the bottom of her bare foot while, apparently, sitting in a dining area in plain view of her fellow cruisers. Talk about an appetite suppressant!

It's clear from the video she's scratching and eating at a table with other people ... as she casually attacks the bottom of her foot, and the flakes float to the ground like snow.

Somehow, that's not even the grossest part. Moments later, she appears to dust off her fingers and reach back for food off her plate -- perhaps some pizza crust -- and keeps eating without missing a beat.

Play video content Video: Foot Fungus Fork Instagram/@lucky_charmedcourt

She even called for backup when her fingers weren't getting the job done ... she leveled up and used a metal fork to scratch harder. Mercifully, the footage ends before we can see if the utensil was put back into food service.

Carnival's got a sense of humor about the viral ordeal ... joking on Instagram, "We can confirm that forks are intended for food, not foot care." The cruise line said staff quickly stepped in, spoke with the guest and pulled the fork outta circulation.

The company also stressed the incident doesn't reflect its standards, noting that while the video's getting plenty of laughs and horrified reactions online, sanitation is something it takes seriously.