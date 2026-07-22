Lauren Boebert Says She's the Victim of Bad Botox and GOP Liars

Play video content Video: Lauren Boebert Blames Bad Botox and Backstabbing Republicans for Her Troubles TMZ DC

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s dealing with a hot war and a frozen face ... all while railing against Republican leadership after she says she got screwed in a backroom deal.

Jacob caught up with the Colorado Congresswoman Wednesday evening after she missed a vote on the National Defense Authorization Act -- the annual defense policy bill -- and she claims unnamed GOP staffers lied to her.

LB says she objected to a “tech swap” between the U.S. and Israel and wanted the provision stripped from the bill. She claims she was still negotiating as voting continued and Republican staffers told her they’d keep the vote open for her.

That didn’t happen. The vote closed, the bill passed -- and Boebert says she was left out in the cold.

Here's the rub ... Boebert claims she’s literally “talking out of the side of her mouth like a damn politician” after getting Botox a few days ago -- but apparently, one side of her face hasn’t caught up with the other.

Kudos to the Congresswoman who says she should could've snuck into the back entrance of the Capitol to dodge reporters given her current look -- but instead is facing the media head-on.