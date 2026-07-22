Rep. Ritchie Torres Agrees with TMZ that Straight D.C. Guys Are Kinda Lame

Rep. Ritchie Torres TMZ DC, You Slandered Straight Guys!!!
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Straight dudes in D.C. have no rizz ... and Rep. Ritchie Torres says that's why he's gay!
Our TMZ DC guys Jacob and Charlie recently torched the capital's straight dating pool ... calling straight guys buttoned-up robots with "ChatGPT, LinkedIn vibes" and zero motion on or off the dance floor. The gay guys, however, got a glowing review.
Well, the rant clearly ruffled some feathers on Capitol Hill ... and when we caught Torres out on Wednesday, he jokingly accused the pair of slandering every straight guy in town.
But when Charlie doubled down and said D.C.'s straight dudes just aren't great, the openly gay Congressman fired back, "That’s why I’m gay."
Be sure to check out the hilarious exchange ... Torres says he chose wisely!