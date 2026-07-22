Rep. Ritchie Torres Agrees with TMZ that Straight D.C. Guys Are Kinda Lame

Play video content Video: Rep. Ritchie Torres Agrees with TMZ that Straight DC Guys Are Kinda Lame TMZ DC

Straight dudes in D.C. have no rizz ... and Rep. Ritchie Torres says that's why he's gay!

Our TMZ DC guys Jacob and Charlie recently torched the capital's straight dating pool ... calling straight guys buttoned-up robots with "ChatGPT, LinkedIn vibes" and zero motion on or off the dance floor. The gay guys, however, got a glowing review.

Play video content Video: Jacob Wasserman and Charlie Cotton Discuss Dating in DC TMZ DC

Well, the rant clearly ruffled some feathers on Capitol Hill ... and when we caught Torres out on Wednesday, he jokingly accused the pair of slandering every straight guy in town.

But when Charlie doubled down and said D.C.'s straight dudes just aren't great, the openly gay Congressman fired back, "That’s why I’m gay."