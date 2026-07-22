Rep. Ilhan Omar Wants Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Arrested

Rep. Ilhan Omar wants a nation to take action when Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lands stateside in September ... arguing authorities should take him into custody.

Our TMZ DC team caught up with the Congresswoman from Minnesota on Wednesday and asked her about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani saying the federal government should step in and slap the cuffs on Bibi during his upcoming trip to the United Nations.

Play video content Video: Zohran Mamdani Says Federal Government Should Arrest Netanyahu

Rep. Omar says she agrees with Mamdani ... adding it shouldn't be controversial for anyone to side against a "war criminal." She says the International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for Netanyahu's arrest -- and someone should follow through with it.

Worth noting ... Rep. Omar stops short of actually calling on the United States to do the arresting since the nation isn't party to the ICC ... instead calling on the French to do the dirty work.

Rep. Omar also remarks on how it always seems like some politicians laugh at bodies like the ICC when their friends are in trouble ... but want to wield it like a weapon when a less friendly nation is in the crosshairs.