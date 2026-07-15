Rep. Ilhan Omar Says Mitch McConnell Proof of Life Photo Looks Like A.I.

Play video content Video: Rep. Ilhan Omar Says Mitch McConnell’s Hospital Photo Looks Like It Was Made by A.I. TMZ DC

Rep. Ilhan Omar says she's not convinced Senator Mitch McConnell is doing well despite the recent proof of life photo released by his office ... questioning why we haven't heard McConnell speak yet.

Our TMZ DC team caught up with the Congresswoman from Minnesota on Wednesday ... and we asked about her the online theory that photo showing him a rehab facility with his wife is doctored.

Rep. Omar says it looks like A.I. to her ... adding she has read some compelling arguments online which back up the claim, and she's personally hung up on why we haven't seen McConnell on video.

McConnell was unconscious when he rushed to the hospital -- he said he hit his head during a fall -- and Omar says that usually indicates a far more serious health issue.

Play video content 5/19/26 Video: Mitch McConnell Stays Silent On Trump's Alleged Slush Fund Controversy TMZ DC