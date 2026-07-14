Jasmine Crockett Says Race Is Key Factor in Nolan Wells' Death

Jasmine Crockett on Nolan Wells 'It Looks Like a Racial Thing To Me'
Rep. Jasmine Crockett says something's up with the Nolan Wells death case ... and it's all about race.
The Congresswoman from Texas told Jacob, her spidey-senses were on high alert when she heard Nolan disappeared in the presence of 3 white guys ... guys who quickly deleted their social media. And Nolan leaving his cellphone behind -- well, Crockett's not having it.
She says this is not just a problem with the Nolan Wells case ... it's a problem in Mississippi, where she says you have to be blind not to question if race plays a part in such a case.
Jacob challenged Crockett, saying Nolan's football coach appeared on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and said there was no racial tension that he knew of with Nolan and his friends.
Crockett jumped at Jacob's hypothetical -- what if the victim were white and the friends were black -- and she fired back that the friends would be in jail with no questions asked.
It's a serious interview, which ended abruptly when Jacob's phone went off to the sound of The Beach Boys song, "Barbara Ann." Crockett couldn't hold it together.