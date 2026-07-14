Jasmine Crockett Says Race Is Key Factor in Nolan Wells' Death

'It Looks Like a Racial Thing To Me'

Play video content Video: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Argues Race Played a Central Role in Nolan Wells’ Death TMZ DC

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says something's up with the Nolan Wells death case ... and it's all about race.

The Congresswoman from Texas told Jacob, her spidey-senses were on high alert when she heard Nolan disappeared in the presence of 3 white guys ... guys who quickly deleted their social media. And Nolan leaving his cellphone behind -- well, Crockett's not having it.

She says this is not just a problem with the Nolan Wells case ... it's a problem in Mississippi, where she says you have to be blind not to question if race plays a part in such a case.

Jacob challenged Crockett, saying Nolan's football coach appeared on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and said there was no racial tension that he knew of with Nolan and his friends.

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells Coach Shuts Down Claims of Racial Tension at School TMZ.com

Crockett jumped at Jacob's hypothetical -- what if the victim were white and the friends were black -- and she fired back that the friends would be in jail with no questions asked.