Nolan Wells' Parents Say Investigators Are Keeping Them In The Dark

Nolan Wells' parents say they haven't gotten a meaningful update from authorities in nearly a week as the mystery surrounding their 18-year-old son's death drags on.

In an interview with theGrio alongside attorney Ben Crump, Nolan's mom, Christine Wonsley, said the family hadn't heard from investigators since last Tuesday ... and she says they only got a call after she reached out herself asking for an update.

Hear them out ... according to Christine, they were told there was essentially nothing new ... and she says they haven't heard from anyone since.

Crump blasted what he described as a lackluster investigation ... arguing authorities should be treating Nolan's case with far more urgency.

He questioned why the young men who were with Nolan haven't been scrutinized more aggressively ... saying the family deserves the same level of investigation anyone else would receive.

Nolan's father, Elmore Wonsley, also pushed back on the idea that his son willingly stayed behind on Horn Island after the rest of the group left. He said he'd spent years teaching Nolan to never separate from the people he arrived with ... insisting that's not something his son would've done.

As TMZ previously reported, Nolan disappeared during a July 4 boat trip with friends ... and his body was recovered two days later off Horn Island. Harrison County Sheriff Matt Ledbetter told TMZ investigators had found no evidence of foul play, though they were continuing to interview witnesses and run down leads.