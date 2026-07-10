Viral Nolan Wells Video Doesn't Show Him Fighting, Photog Says

The viral video that allegedly captured a tense confrontation between Nolan Wells and another person on Horn Island just hours before his disappearance is not what it seems ... because the owner of the video says it captures no altercation at all.

Play video content Video: Viral Verbal Altercation on the Scene of An Alleged Incident Involving Nolan Wells

The original owner of the video tells TMZ ... they were on Horn Island -- the last place Nolan was seen alive -- on July 4th, and they took a video to send to their spouse. After hearing about Nolan's disappearance, they put the video online to see if someone might I.D. Nolan ... and then folks started falsely claiming Nolan was in the video, fighting with others.

The owner of the video also tells us ... they heard of a verbal altercation that occurred on the island ... but their video doesn't show that fight.

We had Nolan's best friend, Jayvon Williams, on "TMZ Live" Friday, who confirmed the alleged altercation did occur ... and did not involve Nolan.

Again, that fight is not in the viral video ... despite what some on social media are suggesting ... according to the original owner.

The owner of the video also says it was sent to Nolan's mother and the Sheriff's Department, and no further contact has been made on behalf of law enforcement, Nolan's family, or attorney Ben Crump.

Unfortunately, this falls in line with yet another example of a contradiction in the Nolan investigation ... which is what Ben has been hyperaware of.

Play video content Video: Attorney Ben Crump Doesn't Trust Authorities When it Comes to Death of Nolan Wells TMZ.com

We spoke with Ben on Thursday on "TMZ Live" ... and he seems adamant there could be a cover-up going on with Mississippi authorities.