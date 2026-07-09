Lil Rel Howery Donates $1,000 to Nolan Wells' Family After Mysterious Death

Lil Rel Howery says he wants to help Nolan Wells' family get to the bottom of his mysterious death ... donating a large sum of money to help them find answers.

The comedian gave the family $1,000 and told TMZ ... "I just want the Nolan Family to find out the truth and that’s what I’m contributing to. Finding out the truth. That family and that young man deserves that.”

The comedian is one of many people who has donated to a GoFundMe set up by the family to cover funeral costs, celebration of life services, and any additional costs related to Nolan's death.

As you know ... a frantic search for Nolan was called off after his body was found off the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Nolan had been hanging out with friends on Horn Island -- a popular vacation spot in Mississippi -- before he went missing during Fourth of July weekend.

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The family has retained the services of famed attorney Ben Crump ... who has already called into question inconsistent stories Nolan's friends are allegedly telling.

Plus, video appeared to show Nolan arguing with someone on the beach hours before he went missing.

Play video content Video: Attorney Ben Crump Doesn't Trust Authorities When it Comes to Death of Nolan Wells TMZ.com