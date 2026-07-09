Taylor Frankie Paul Boasted She Was a 'Full-Blown MILF' in Texts to Ex Dakota Mortensen

Taylor Frankie Paul's alleged text messages to ex Dakota Mortensen are surfacing as part of the former couple's bitter custody battle ... and they show the reality TV star repeatedly complimenting her own looks, personality and sex appeal.

Sources familiar with the legal proceedings tell TMZ ... Dakota's lawyers submitted a series of Taylor's text messages in court this week to support his claim that her behavior has been erratic as the exes continue fighting over custody of their young son.

According to our sources, Taylor told Dakota in 2025 that she wasn't going to let him bring her down before declaring she was "f***ing charismatic as f***."

Our sources say Taylor then turned the conversation to her appearance, calling herself "a full-blown MILF" ... insisting no one would ever know she'd given birth to three kids.

And she allegedly wasn't done praising herself. According to our sources, Taylor also described her breasts as "perfect."

As we've reported, folks in Taylor's camp think Dakota is part of his never-ending campaign of intimidation and harassment ... which could also go beyond what's allowed.