Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Back in Court, Watch Live

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul in Court, Livestream

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen are facing off in court again today over custody of their son ... all while the drama has been dialed up between the reality stars ... and TMZ is streaming live.

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" exes have a review hearing over custody terms ... this on the heels of Dakota and TFP's ex-husband, Tate Paul, leveling new accusations against the mother of their three shared children.

TMZ broke the story ... Dakota has accused TFP of violating the restraining order he has against her multiple times -- once by having a third party reach out to a third party on Dakota's side to set up a visit with their son, Ever.

We were also told by sources ... Dakota thinks she skirted the limits of the protective order last month when she posted an Instagram story claiming cops were called on her by someone obsessed with her.

TFP's fighting the custody battle on two fronts ... because she was recently ordered to undergo drug and alcohol testing ... as her custody battle with ex-husband Tate takes another turn. If there's a positive test for any unprescribed drugs or alcohol, however, her parenting will have to be supervised.