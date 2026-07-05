Donna Kelce Gives Brief Review of Taylor Swift and Travis' Wedding

If there is any curiosity about Donna Kelce's take on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big day, she's only got one thing to say.

The proud mom kept things short when asked about the newlyweds' lavish ceremony, while attending a Fourth of July event in New York City. Declining to spill behind-the-scenes details but making it clear the celebration left a lasting impression.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Taylor's now official Mother-in-Law says ... "I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical."

Beyond that, Donna wasn't about to reveal any wedding secrets. Instead, she shifted gears and reminisced about celebrating Independence Day with her sons, Travis and Jason Kelce -- recalling family trips to watch fireworks along the shores of Lake Erie in Ohio.

As we previously reported ... the mother of the groom landed Thursday morning in NYC for the celebratory weekend, flashing a smile as she made her way through the airport -- but staying completely mum on the big day.

As we previously reported ... the couple was said to have exchanged vows in custom haute couture looks from Christian Dior, with every detail -- from the wardrobe to the accessories -- designed specifically for the occasion.

Taylor and Travis announced they were officially married by sharing the exciting news on the screens outside Madison Square Garden ... and then welcomed guests to a fun reception that sources told TMZ seemed like a "Wizard of Oz" meets "Alice in Wonderland" vibe.