Nancy Pelosi's Husband Paul May Face Misdemeanor Hit & Run Charge, Cops Say

Paul Pelosi -- Nancy Pelosi's husband -- may face a misdemeanor hit & run charge ... after cops say he caused major damage to a parked car.

Henry Wolford -- the spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Spokesperson -- tells TMZ ... the sheriff's office is submitting a report to the district attorney recommending Paul receive a charge of misdemeanor hit and run for property damage.

This comes after the department released a statement claiming officers responded to a report of a car crashing into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the town of Yountville, California.

The parked vehicle "sustained major rear damage, and the front right tire was forced onto the curb."

The car -- described as a "brown colored convertible" -- which allegedly hit the parked vehicle stopped for a moment before driving off, witnesses apparently told cops.

A short time later, officers say they saw a car matching the description of the convertible broken down on the side of the road. The car had significant damage to the front right, consistent with damage that would've been sustained after hitting the parked vehicle.

They spoke to the car's owner -- Paul -- who they say told him he hit something earlier ... but didn't know what it was.

The Napa County Sheriff's Department says it has determined Paul was driving the car ... though officers also determined he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. The 86-year-old was not arrested.