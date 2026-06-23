ESPN's Matt Miller Reveals He Underwent 'Life-Saving' Arm Amputation After Car Crash

ESPN NFL draft scout Matt Miller is speaking out on surviving a devastating car accident last week ... revealing his left arm was amputated in order to save his life.

The analyst broke his silence on the crash early Tuesday morning ... telling his followers he's "incredibly fortunate to be writing this."

The accident happened around 4 PM in Jasper County, Missouri on June 17 ... when officials say Miller's 2023 Bronco crossed the center line and collided with a semi.

KOAM News Now published images from the scene ... showing Miller's totaled Bronco.

Miller was flown to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment of injuries ... which he stated were "multiple fractures and broken ribs," as well as the arm amputation that was deemed "life-saving."

"While I have a long road ahead, I'm focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time," Miller said. Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers and kind messages -- they have meant so much more to me and my family during this time."