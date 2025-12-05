Meghan Markle's Father Has Leg Partially Amputated During Emergency Surgery

Meghan Markle's father had part of his left leg amputated after being rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery this week in the Philippines.

Thomas Markle Sr. lost his left foot and lower leg during a 3-hour operation Wednesday, his son, Thomas Markle Jr., told the Daily Mail Friday. He was rushed into surgery after a blood clot cut off circulation in his left leg and it turned black, DM was told.

Thomas Jr. detailed the seriousness of the situation, saying ... "There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or death."

He added ... "One of his doctors said the next two or three days are critical. ... They were worried about infection setting in -- sepsis or gangrene. The flesh was black and dying."

Thomas Sr. is now prepared to have another surgery to remove a blood clot in his left thigh, his son said.

Thomas Jr. -- who is his father's primary caregiver -- revealed his dad's emergency surgery to the Daily Mail Tuesday, but did not disclose what happened. He said he took his dad to a hospital in their adopted hometown of Cebu in the Philippines, and he was then rushed to a larger hospital to go under the knife.

Thomas Sr. reportedly moved to the Asian country to start a new life ... away from reminders of his fractured relationship with Meghan.

As you know, they became estranged in 2018 after he was accused of staging paparazzi photos showing him being fitted for Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding that May. He did not attend his daughter's nuptials due to suffering 2 heart attacks days before the big day.

Meghan has spoken about their broken relationship, telling Oprah during their bombshell 2021 sit-down she felt "betrayed" by his actions.