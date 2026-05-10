Erika Kirk Pushes 'Get Married Young' Message During Commencement Speech

Play video content Video: Erika Kirk Encourages Early Marriage in Commencement Speech Fox News

Erika Kirk delivered a commencement speech at Hillsdale College Saturday that had a mix of personal memories along with a strong push for graduates to consider getting married young.

Speaking to roughly 5,000 people, Erika told graduates that building strong relationships early in life can shape everything that follows ... using her own experience with her late husband, Charlie Kirk, as an example.

EK revealed her and Charlie often spent their time together discussing history, philosophy, and political figures ... something she encouraged students to continue doing in their own relationships. However, a key theme of her speech centered on marriage and family, as she urged graduates to think seriously about settling down earlier rather than later.

Erika echoed sentiments often associated with Charlie Kirk, encouraging young people to prioritize marriage and family life alongside career ambitions ... saying, "not rushed, but young" ... adding, “He would also say have more children than you can afford.”

She closed her remarks by urging graduates to appreciate and value the United States, acknowledging it isn’t flawless but calling it the greatest nation, before ending on a solemnly simple plea ... "Love her."

Throughout her remarks, Kirk emphasized that life shouldn’t be driven only by comfort or personal success, but by purpose, discipline, and long-term commitment -- saying, "If you want to make a difference in the world, it is very hard to do that when you look just like it."

Her comments drew a standing ovation inside the Margot V. Biermann Athletic Center, while a small group of protesters gathered outside campus holding signs critical of Turning Point USA and Charlie Kirk’s views on education and family.

The now-CEO of Turning Point USA -- following Charlie Kirk’s death in 2025 -- was also awarded an honorary degree in public service alongside her late husband during the ceremony.

Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn introduced her with personal stories about first meeting Charlie as a teenager and later getting to know Erika ... joking that Charlie had "outkicked his coverage" when he met Erika, a comment that drew laughs from the audience.