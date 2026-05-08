Erika Kirk Honors Late Husband Charlie in Wedding Anniversary Tribute, on Video

Erika Kirk is taking a walk down memory lane with her late husband, Charlie ... posting an emotional tribute to their love story on their fifth wedding anniversary.

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Erika shared a deeply personal video montage Friday on X filled with family photos and intimate moments with Charlie ... pairing it with an audio track about their journey and the family they built together.

Take a look ... the tribute opens with a woman saying, "I want to show you some pictures of Mommy and Daddy and I want to tell you a story" ... before a child’s voice chimes in with a narration about "Mama and Dada" loving each other and wanting to build a family together.

Later in the clip, the child says, "I love you so much, Daddy. I miss you, Dada," before the recording ends with a man and a woman -- seemingly Erika and Charlie -- exchanging "I love you" messages.

Erika captioned the post with a heartbreaking message about how their children may not get to watch their parents grow old together ... but she will tell them of their love story any moment she can.

As we previously reported ... Charlie’s murder sent shockwaves through conservative media and political circles. The outspoken activist and founder of Turning Point USA was shot and killed last September during a campus public debate session at Utah Valley University, leaving behind Erika and their two young children.

Since then, Erika has continued stepping into the spotlight to help carry on Charlie’s mission ... appearing at Turning Point USA events, speaking publicly about preserving his vision and driving the organization he built into a conservative powerhouse.