Charlie Kirk Dead at 31, Trump Announces

2:22 PM PT -- Turning Point USA tells TMZ ... "It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Charles James Kirk has been murdered by a gun shot that took place during Turning Point USA’s “The American Comeback Tour” campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10th, 2025.

May he be received into the merciful arms of our loving Savior who suffered and died for Charlie. We ask that everyone keep his family and loved ones in your prayers. We ask that you please respect their privacy and dignity in this time."

Charlie Kirk -- the controversial conservative commentator -- has died after being shot in the neck on a college campus, Donald Trump announced on social media.

POTUS made the announcement on his site Truth Social Wednesday afternoon, claiming Kirk had died after sustaining injuries from a shooting at the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, UT.

As you know ... Kirk was shot around 1 PM local time at a Q&A with students where hundreds of people, including some protesters, had gathered.

Video of the shooting -- which appears to show Kirk taking a bullet to the neck -- is circulating online.

UVU released a statement which reads, in part, "There was a single shot fired from the top of a nearby building about 200 yards away to the best of our knowledge he has been hit and a suspect is in custody.

However, a spokesperson for the University quickly changed their tune on whether the suspect is in custody. First, the rep said the man was in custody ... now the rep is saying he's not under arrest and has been released.

Kirk gained national recognition when he cofounded Turning Point USA at just 18 years old. TPUSA is a nonprofit organization committed to advocating for conservative politics on high school and college campuses.

Charlie regularly went viral for videos in which he debated liberal students ... and, his posts on X were incredibly divisive.

Kirk was a devoted ally of President Donald Trump ... promoting election fraud misinformation after the 2020 election. He also appeared before a House Committee on the January 6 riots because Turning Point sent several buses to the rally. He pled the Fifth to questions posed by the committee, though his team said they did hand over thousands of documents to the committee.

After the shooting, President Trump tweeted out, "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!"

Kirk met Erika Frantzve in 2018, and the two married in 2021. They share two children -- a daughter born in '22 and a son born in '24.

Kirk was 31.