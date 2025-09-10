Charlie Kirk Shot at Speaking Event on Utah Campus

Play video content

12:49 PM PT -- Kirk is in critical condition at the hospital, the Associated Press reports, citing a law enforcement official with knowledge.

12:19 PM PT -- Turning Point USA tells TMZ ... "This is an ongoing situation. We can confirm that Charlie Kirk has been shot. He is in the hospital, and we are praying for him at this time."

Charlie Kirk -- the controversial conservative activist -- has apparently been shot.

Kirk was appearing at Utah Valley University Wednesday when a shot rang out. Kirk was addressing a large crowd of students at the time. It appears thousands of students were watching Kirk when the shot rang out.

Kirk was shot in the neck. Just as the shot rang out, you see Kirk clutches his upper chest area. We have seen video of the impact and it is extremely graphic.

We do not know his condition. He was rushed to a local hospital.

An email alert to students said that the shooter was in custody and the campus is now closed. Campus is on full lockdown and being evacuated.

After the shot was fired, the people in the crowd immediately ran for cover.

According to the New York Times, a spokeswoman for the University, Ellen Treanor, said that, "Mr. Kirk was struck about 20 minutes after he began speaking on campus." She said, "a suspect had fired at Mr. Kirk from the Losee Center, a building about 200 yards away, and has been taken into custody. The suspect was not a student."

