Who Attended Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service?

How The Right-Wing World Turned Out For Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service

The nation, particularly the right-wing political world, was left in shock after conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking event at a university in Orem, Utah, in September 2025.

The media figure's life was subsequently commemorated at a memorial service held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and the event ended up becoming a who's-who of conservative politicians, including President Donald Trump, who gave a speech at the event.

We're going to take a look at who made it to the event and at what some of the most prominent speakers had to say about the late activist.

Charlie's Widow Forgave His Killer

Charlie's widow Erika was prominently featured at the memorial service, and she claimed she'd actually forgiven her husband's suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, according to CNN.

Erika, who's since announced she'll be taking the reins at Turning Point USA, claimed her husband's primary focus was to reach out to young men "like the one who took his life."

Erika's sentiment of forgiveness wasn't exactly echoed by Trump, whose speech alternated between memorializing Charlie and promoting his own activities in office.

The president offered a slight apology to Charlie's widow, and said, while the commentator "wanted the best" for his adversaries, Trump said "I hate my opponents, and I don’t want the best for them."

Conservative Politicians Came Out in Droves for the Event

Trump wasn't the only major right-wing politician in attendance at the memorial service, as several other figures from the White House -- including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem -- filled the wings to pay tribute to Charlie.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller delivered a fiery speech, and claimed Kirk's supporters would "prevail over the forces of wickedness and evil."

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. compared Charlie's life to Jesus Christ's, saying both "changed the trajectory of history."

Religion also came up in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's speech, as he described Kirk as a "warrior for Christ."

Figures From All Over Washington, D.C. Attended the Service

Numerous other figures from Washington attended the service, as U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel took time off from their duties in order to attend the memorial.

Various senators and representatives, including Ted Cruz, Lauren Boebert, and former congressman Matt Gaetz also filled the rows.

Donald Trump Jr. called for a "million more Charlies" to rise up in his address to the crowd.

Right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson referred to Charlie as a "martyr" and said the "power of martyrdom" was increasingly apparent in the wake of his death.

The Memorial Saw a Reunion of Two Former Collaborators

The memorial service featured the attendance of various other prominent figures from the conservative world as well, including Tucker Carlson, who was one of the featured speakers.

Several individuals involved with Turning Point USA -- such as former COO Tyler Bower and Pastor Rob McCoy -- also attended the service.

Other non-government media figures headed to Glendale in order to pay tribute to Charlie, including former college athlete Riley Gaines and Kyle Rittenhouse.