Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Named New CEO of Turning Point USA

Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk promised to keep his movement alive with Turning Point USA ... and now she's the organization's chief executive officer.

TPUSA announced Thursday their board unanimously elected Erika as the new CEO and Chair of the Board.

The organization says Charlie had expressed to multiple TPUSA executives in prior conversations that he wanted Erika to take the reins in the event of his death.

TPUSA says ... "It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie's side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests."

Charlie was shot dead last week at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University ... and Erika later vowed to ensure his undying legacy with TPUSA.

The nonprofit says ... "All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk's mantle and completing his vision of bringing us all closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come. As Charlie always said, 'We have a country to save.' We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie's work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before."

