Charlie Kirk Memorial Event Scheduled for September 21 in Arizona

Charlie Kirk's fans are expected to come out in the thousands to remember his life and legacy ... with a memorial event scheduled in about a week's time.

Turning Point USA announced an event titled "Building A Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk" will take place on Sunday, September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Arizona Cardinals play in the stadium -- they play on the road in San Francisco next week -- and, the official capacity of State Farm Stadium is 63,400.

Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... despite many referring to this as a "funeral," it is not -- it's a memorial event, an important distinction.

Play video content @realDonaldTrump

President Donald Trump said shortly after Charlie died that he plans to attend Charlie's funeral ... unclear if he meant this memorial event or if the prez will be invited to a smaller, more intimate funeral, too -- but we are told Trump will be in attendance at the stadium.

Play video content Turning Point USA

Fans and friends of Charlie's rushed to honor him with tributes ... with the New York Yankees holding a moment of silence for him -- while his pals in Congress are asking for a statue of him to be placed in the United States Capitol Building.

His wife, Erika Kirk, addressed the nation via Turning Point USA's website last night ... and, she promised to ensure Charlie's legacy continues to live on.

Kirk is survived by Erika and his two children. He was 31 years old.