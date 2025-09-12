Charlie Kirk's Wife Speaks Out For First Time Since Shooting, Live Stream

Play video content

Erika Kirk -- the wife of Charlie Kirk -- is set to speak for the first time since he was killed at Utah Valley University ... and, TMZ is streaming her comments live.

Mrs. Kirk began her comments by thanking law enforcement for taking suspect Tyler Robinson into custody on Friday ... while also thanking Turning Point USA staff for providing stability after Charlie's death.

Erika became emotional during the speech ... talking about how much Charlie loved speaking to his many fans -- before showing appreciation for President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. She was especially grateful to the VP and his wife, Usha, for escorting Kirk's body back to his home in Arizona.

It comes at the end of a tragic and difficult week for the Kirk family. A shooter killed Charlie on Wednesday while he spoke at a Q&A event on the campus in Orem, UT.

Kirk was shot in the neck, then rushed to the hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

After a two-day manhunt, law enforcement arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson and booked him on charges of aggravated murder, felony felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice. These are all state charges.

Robinson allegedly spoke ill of Charlie prior to the shooting ... and bullet casings connected to the shooting carried antifascist messages on them.

An outpouring of condolences followed Kirk's death ... with politicians on both sides of the aisle denouncing political violence. President Donald Trump has promised to award Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously.

Charlie's body was flown on Air Force 2 from Utah back to his home in Arizona. Vice President J.D. Vance accompanied the body back to the Grand Canyon State.