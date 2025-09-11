President Trump Says Charlie Kirk Will Get Presidential Medal of Freedom

Play video content

Charlie Kirk will receive America's highest civilian honor ... with President Donald Trump announcing he's going to posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

POTUS spoke outside the Pentagon on 9/11 to mark the 24th anniversary of that tragedy ... but, he started out by speaking about the conservative commentator who was shot to death Wednesday in Utah.

He called Charlie a giant of his generation, and a champion of liberty ... before adding the administration's thoughts and prayers are with Kirk's family.

And, while he's now gone, President Trump says he believes Charlie's legacy will always live on ... and, he's going to help it do so by giving him the medal.

As we reported ... Kirk was speaking to students at Utah Valley University when he was shot through the neck. He was rushed to a hospital where he underwent surgery, but doctors were unable to save his life.

As of Thursday morning, the shooter has not been taken into custody ... though law enforcement officers have recovered the rifle used to kill him.