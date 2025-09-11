MSNBC Fires Analyst Matthew Dowd After Remarks on Charlie Kirk Assassination

MSNBC has cut ties with political analyst Matthew Dowd ... following his controversial on-air remarks moments after Charlie Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University, TMZ has confirmed.

ICYMI ... Dowd was asked about "the environment in which a shooting like this happens" -- and he pointed to Kirk, saying, "He’s been one of the most divisive ... who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions."

He went on to say ... "You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we are in.”

Dowd's comments quickly drew backlash online ... prompting MSNBC boss Rebecca Kutler to release a statement calling them "inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable," while also apologizing.

Dowd also apologized, saying, “I apologize for my tone and words. Let me be clear, I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this horrendous attack. Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind.”

Clearly, the apology wasn't enough ... as Dowd is longer with MSNBC, a network source tells TMZ.

