Donald Trump Calls Charlie Kirk a 'Martyr for Freedom,' Vows Justice

His Messages Will be Louder Than Ever!!!

Play video content @realDonaldTrump

Donald Trump gave an Oval Office address on Wednesday night lamenting the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk ... and warning that anyone involved with the political assassination would be brought to justice.

The president started his addresses by noting Charlie loved the country and was a deeply religious person who had a beautiful family ... before he turned his ire on liberals who he accused of creating violence with hateful rhetoric.

Calling him a "Martyr for Freedom" ... Trump said he lived and died for the values that are the bedrock of America, including free speech and the rule of law.

And although he was killed ... Trump said Kirk's ideals and message are going to become louder in death.

Play video content

As you know ... Kirk was shot around 1 PM local time at a Q&A with students at Utah Valley University where hundreds of people, including some protesters, had gathered.