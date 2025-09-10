Charlie Kirk Shooting: Person of Interest in Custody

Person of Interest Taken Into Custody After Fatal Shooting

A person of interest connected to the Charlie Kirk shooting is in custody ... according officials in Utah.

Play video content Fox 13 News Utah

At the press conference in Utah moments ago, Utah Governor Spencer Cox clarified that they have a person of interest in custody.

Play video content

Shortly before the press conference, FBI Director Kash Patel posted to social media ... claiming a suspect was in custody.

He shared to the site, "The subject for the horrific shooting today who took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody." However, it seems their wires must be crossed ... 'cause Governor Cox never referred to this person as a suspect.

As you know ... Charlie Kirk was shot during a Q&A with students on the Utah Valley University campus Wednesday morning. Video circulating online shows a large amount of blood pouring from his neck.

Kirk was rushed to the hospital where he ultimately passed away. President Donald Trump announced the news earlier today.

Politicians on both sides of the political spectrum have come out to decry the shooting as well as political violence in general.

Kirk was 31.

RIP