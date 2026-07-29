FBI Mishandling Natalee Holloway Case Lead to Another Murder, Greta Van Susteren Claims

Newsmax TV personality Greta Van Susteren claims to have bombshell evidence about how the FBI allegedly bungled the Natalee Holloway case, which resulted in another high-profile murder.

In her Substack on Wednesday, Greta says she obtained more than 1,000 Holloway case documents that allegedly show how Stephany Flores' murder was connected to the Holloway case.

Essentially, Greta argues the feds bungled the arrest of then-suspect Joran van der Sloot in 2010 during a sting operation in Alabama after he collected $25,000 from the Holloway family to tell them where Natalee's remains were.

Shortly after he got the funds ... he traveled to Peru, where he murdered Flores.

In Greta's opinion, the FBI had enough evidence to pop van der Sloot for wire fraud and extortion, but failed to arrest him. She also says he admitted during the string to murdering Holloway.

We've reached out to the FBI for comment ... so far, no word back.

As you know ... the 18-year-old Holloway went missing during a graduation trip to Aruba with her classmates on May 30, 2005. Her body was never found, but she was legally declared dead in January 2012.

In October 2023 -- after he'd already been convicted in Peru for the Flores murder -- van der Sloot confessed to Natalee's murder.