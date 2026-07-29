Nolan Wells' Friend Turned Over Names of 20 Witnesses to Investigators

Nolan Wells' friend Bart Edmiston Jr. handed investigators a list of potential witnesses and opened up his digital life as authorities probed the 18-year-old's death ... according to a new statement from his family.

The Edmistons say Bart sat for interviews, answered every question and shared his full recollection of July 4. They say he also let investigators view his phone, provided requested photos and videos, and allowed inspections of his boat and GPS device -- all without an attorney, warrants, or hesitation.

His family adds that Bart compiled a witness list -- including passengers aboard his boat. They believe more than 20 people spread across two vessels saw him help another boat that was taking on water near Horn Island.

Play video content Video: 911 Call Captures Nolan Wells’ Friend Reporting Sinking Boat at Horn Island DMR

According to the statement ... Bart boarded the distressed vessel, removed its transom plug and briefly towed it so the accumulated water could drain.

The family insists Bart has never been identified as a suspect ... and flatly denies he killed Nolan, witnessed his death or helped cover it up.

As TMZ previously reported, Bart has retained attorney Russell Latino as online accusations and threats intensify.

The family says Bart has been doxxed -- with one online user allegedly posting photos of their home, their address, land records, and employment information. They say a cease-and-desist and evidence-preservation letter is being sent to that person.