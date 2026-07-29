Diddy's Prison Release Date Moved Up Again Despite Recent Fight

Prison can't even hold Diddy down ... 'cause it looks like his release date has been moved up again!

The music producer and rapper will see the outside of his jail cell even quicker than anticipated, 'cause his new release date is January 24, 2028 ... according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

This is a month earlier than his previously expected release date of February 23, 2028. As we previously told you, the February date came after an expected April 2028 release ... which had been moved up from June 2028.

It's unclear why his release date has been bumped up several times. Remember, he was sentenced to 50 months in prison after his conviction on two prostitution charges back in October 2025.

This positive change comes after Diddy was tossed into solitary confinement at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey 'cause he got into a scuffle with another inmate.