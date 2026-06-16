Diddy's Projected Prison Release Date Moved Up to Early 2028

Diddy might be trading a federal prison for a recording studio sooner than expected ... because the music mogul's projected prison release date has been moved up.

The music producer and rapper is now scheduled to be released from federal lockup on February 23, 2028 ... according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

This is an improvement for Diddy ... his previous prison release date was reportedly in April 2028 ... which had been moved up from June 2028.

Remember ... in October 2025, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Diddy to 50 months in prison after his conviction on two prostitution charges.

It's unclear why the date has been moved up again ... but we know Diddy has participated in a drug rehab program behind bars, which could've helped shave some time off his sentence.

Play video content Video: King Combs Says Diddy Holding Up OK in Prison, But Free Him TMZ.com

Of course, Diddy's lawyers are trying to get him out even sooner ... filing an appeal back in March asking a judge to reconsider his sentence ... arguing the punishment is excessive.