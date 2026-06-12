Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cassie Rushes to Court Over Ex-Male Escort's 'Threats' on Social Media

Cassie To Judge Freak-Off Partner Is Harassing Me!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
cassie and clayton howard getty 1
Getty Composite

Cassie says she's being harassed and threatened by an ex-male escort who used to be hired for her freak-offs with Diddy ... and now she wants a judge to step in and help her ... TMZ has learned.

Cassie's lawyers fired off a letter Thursday to the judge handling a lawsuit Clayton Howard filed against her ... and in the note, obtained by TMZ, Cassie says Clayton posted a video on social media last week where he allegedly made threats against her ... including, "Bitch, I'm going to burn you out with fire."

cassie ventura p diddy sub getty swipe
Getty

Clayton allegedly added ... "You want to play stupid games, you can win stupid prizes." Cassie's lawyers insist the comments constitute true threats of violence.

In his lawsuit, Clayton claims he suffered injuries from the sex parties with Diddy and Cassie. Remember, he was one of the former male escorts who testified about freak offs during Diddy's criminal trial.

cassie and diddy 2018 getty 1
Getty

Cassie's legal team also claims Clayton went on social media and called Cassie a "whore" ... which they say is victim-blaming language.

The singer's attorneys claim Clayton is carrying out a public campaign to harass and intimidate her.

cassie and diddy 2009 getty 1
Getty

Cassie, who is now living abroad, is asking the court to set a hearing where she'll argue for an order prohibiting Clayton from trashing her.

Stay tuned ...

Related articles