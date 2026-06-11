Cassie: Ex-Male Escort Goes Off About Her Filming Diddy Freak-Offs

Cassie is being called out in court by the former male escort who is suing her over the psychological injuries he claims to have suffered from participating in freak-offs with her and Diddy, TMZ has learned.

Clayton Howard, the former male escort who was mentioned several times in Diddy’s criminal trial, filed court docs scoffing at Cassie’s claim he supported her cause after she came forward with claims against the disgraced mogul.

As TMZ first reported, Cassie submitted a text Clayton sent her husband Alex Fine, after she sued Diddy, which partly read,“ know your wife's truth is 100% valid as I'm sure you did as well, I would have come forward and I'm glad she got some form of Justice!"

In his new filing, Clayton said he did text Alex, but denies that he was supportive to Cassie. “I have never stated [Cassie] was an innocent victim who played no role in” the alleged crimes. He said he believes Cassie is a victim of Diddy, but said she also participated in the freak-offs, which harmed him.

Clayton said he did not consent to the freak-offs being taped and objected when he found out. He said Cassie was responsible for filming the tryst.