Diddy to Male Accuser: Show Me Your Medical Records!!!

Diddy claims music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who is suing him for sexual assault, has failed to turn over his medical records ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy says he shouldn’t have to produce a bunch of documents and answer questions for Rodney, describing his requests for discovery as abusive and improper.

Diddy says Rodney was supposed to sign off on a release to provide access to his medical records back in November but he says the release provided was not in compliance with regulations related to the privacy of such records.

In the filing, Diddy also says Rodney is asking him to answer questions about Cuba Gooding Jr., who Rodney claimed was involved in one of the assaults on Rodney aboard Diddy’s yacht. Diddy's team says seeking information about the alleged conduct or statements of third parties like Cuba is improper.

As TMZ first reported, Diddy denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case. He claimed the suit was a money grab.

In the suit, Rodney claimed Diddy groped him and touched his butt. The producer said Diddy often walked around naked when he was around … and tried to get him to have sex with him. He also claimed he was drugged and raped at Diddy’s home.

Rodney is seeking $30 Million in damages. As TMZ previously reported, the judge previously dismissed many of the producer’s claims.