Emma Roberts Marrying Fiancé Cody John This Weekend in Idaho

Emma Roberts has a big weekend ahead ... 'cause TMZ has learned the actress is set to marry her fiancé, Cody John, in an intimate ceremony in Idaho.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Emma and Cody are tying the knot Saturday at Cody's family estate in Sun Valley, where close family and friends will gather to celebrate the couple's big day.

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Emma confirmed the couple's engagement in July 2024, posting a smiling photo with Cody ... while showing off her diamond ring and joking in the caption, "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone."

The pair first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2022 and have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, making only a handful of public appearances together over the years.

Before Cody, Emma was engaged to actor Evan Peters. She also shares her 5-year-old son, Rhodes, with ex Garrett Hedlund.