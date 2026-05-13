Emma Roberts and Evan Peters Share the Stage 7 Years After Breakup

Working with your ex would feel like a real-life "American Horror Story" to most people ... but Emma Roberts and Evan Peters seem to be handling it just fine.

The exes made a rare appearance together onstage at the Disney Upfront event in New York City on Tuesday to promote the new season of Ryan Murphy's flagship show.

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They stood side-by-side along with more of the star-studded cast as they graced the stage to announce Paul Anthony Kelly would be joining the ensemble.

This will be the first time Emma and Evan work together since they called off their engagement in 2019 ... after a 7-year, on-again, off-again relationship.