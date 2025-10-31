Ariana Grande Cast in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13
Ariana Grande 'American Horror Story' Debut Is Next!!!
This is quite the opposite of horrifying ... Ariana Grande has been cast in Season 13 of "American Horror Story!"
She is joining a returning roster of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, and Gabourey Sidibe.
Ariana has worked with Emma -- plus 'AHS' creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk -- on the horror comedy series "Scream Queens." The show premiered in 2015 and ran for 2 seasons, notably also starring Lea Michele, Glen Powell, Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
It's unclear what this next installation of the FX anthology series will bring to TV screens, or when it will go into production.
Season 12's theme was 'Delicate' .... it followed the psychological twists and turns of a woman struggling with infertility -- and her belief a sinister force was behind it. Kim Kardashian played a publicist who was also the woman's friend and manager.
Ariana Grande's casting announcement comes as she prepares for her "Eternal Sunshine" tour, which kicks off in California in June 2026 and wraps in London in August.
She's clearly booked and busy ... and we can't wait to see what she does in 'AHS'!