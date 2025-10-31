Ariana Grande Cast in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13

This is quite the opposite of horrifying ... Ariana Grande has been cast in Season 13 of "American Horror Story!"

It's unclear what this next installation of the FX anthology series will bring to TV screens, or when it will go into production.

Season 12's theme was 'Delicate' .... it followed the psychological twists and turns of a woman struggling with infertility -- and her belief a sinister force was behind it. Kim Kardashian played a publicist who was also the woman's friend and manager.

Ariana Grande's casting announcement comes as she prepares for her "Eternal Sunshine" tour, which kicks off in California in June 2026 and wraps in London in August.