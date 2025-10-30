Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Help Woman Clean Up After She's Doused With Wine

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are super "Popular" movie stars ... but, they jumped into action to help out a normie after someone drenched her with a full glass of wine!

The two stars attended a "Wicked" press event Thursday ... and, while posing with a group of fans, someone standing in the back overturned their glass above a woman in a green dress standing in front of them.

Unclear if someone did this on purpose or if the glass just slipped out of their hand ... but, while Elphaba defies gravity all the time, the wine didn't ... and, the poor girl is soaked by wine, and the glass shatters on the ground right at Grande's feet.

A staffer at the event tells the stars not to move while they get brooms for the glass ... but, Grande and Erivo -- channeling the teamwork of Glinda and Elphaba perfectly -- rush to help anyway. Erivo goes to get napkins while Grade checks on the poor lady.

Eventually, they get her seated and dote on her ... speaking softly and patting her dry so as to preserve whatever makeup wasn't ruined by the drink.

The woman who was drenched goes by Tricia the Angel on TikTok ... and, she's already posted about the incident -- writing the two stars offered her help with "No cameras, no pretense, just kindness. Sometimes it’s the little moments that remind you: being human first will always matter most."

Worth noting ... last year's "Wicked" press tour for the first movie was hated on by lots of people who thought Cynthia and Ariana were getting way too weepy -- but, we'd guess this clip will win them a lot more plaudits than their cringy interviews last year.