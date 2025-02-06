Ariana Grande's Gynecologist Called Her After 'Wicked' Oscar Nomination
Ariana Grande My Gynecologist Called Me After My Oscar Nomination!!!
There's nothing like a call from your gynecologist to bring you back to reality ... which is exactly what happened to Ariana Grande when she was nominated for her Oscar.
The "Wicked" star appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and remembered being shocked by the call. While she was worried something could be wrong, her gynecologist was simply sending her congratulations after her big Best Supporting Actress nod for her role as Glinda in the box office hit.
Though Jimmy called the phone call "a little weird," Ariana was all for it. She even cracked a joke, saying ... "We'll hug over the next breast exam!"
Her therapist apparently called her, too. Who knew AG would be so close to her medical team?
Ariana was on cloud nine after snagging her first Oscar nomination ... posting on Instagram that she feels "humbled and deeply honored" by the achievement.
She also earned her first Golden Globe Award nomination this year for her supporting role ... ultimately losing out to Zoe Saldaña for her work in "Emilia Pérez." She ultimately got onstage when "Wicked" won the trophy for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.