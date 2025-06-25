Ariana Grande and Plastic Surgery

Ariana Grande's svelte figure has captivated audiences of all ages, regardless if she's onstage or on the big screen.

The thing is, the actress' body has become the subject of much attention over the past few years, with many of her fans openly wondering how much time she'd spent under the knife.

We're going to take a look at what Ariana's said in order to set the record straight about her body and what cosmetic procedures she's undergone in the past.

Ariana Used Lip-Fillers And Botox In The Past

Grande first admitted to undergoing enhancement procedures during a beauty tutorial video that was produced for Vogue in 2023.

During the clip, the performer admitted that she'd used a "ton of lip-filler," as well as an unspecified amount of Botox, over the past few years.

However, the "Wicked" star claimed she'd ceased her treatments in 2018 ... and became emotional while recalling her procedures.

Grande remarked that she "felt like hiding" while undergoing her cosmetic procedures, and added that her sense of self-esteem had changed ever since she stopped having treatments done to her face.

She eventually composed herself and admitted that she would not be averse to having a facelift done in the future, adding, "Whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support."

She's Had To Shut Down Plastic Surgery Suggestions

In addition to being open about the procedures she's had in the past, Grande has also been open about the ones she hasn't gone through.

The former Nickelodeon star shut down various questions about her history with plastic surgery in a video for Vanity Fair, in which her "Wicked" costar Cynthia Erivo helped administer a lie-detector test and asked her about her cosmetic history.

During the run of the polygraph test, Grande denied she'd had a breast-augmentation procedure, nose job, or chin job.

She also humorously shot down the suggestion that she'd had a Brazilian butt lift, stating that the procedure wasn't really her sort of thing.

However, she spoke about her past with both lip-fillers and Botox before adding she felt as if procedures that make "people feel beautiful" should be supported.

Ariana's Been Open About Her Health Issues

Grande has also spoken openly about how she has noticed her fans' concern regarding her physique, and she addressed the commentary regarding her body in a video that was shared on her TikTok account in April of 2023.

The performer stated she was aware of certain fans comparing her current frame to what she described as the "unhealthiest version of my body," which she found to be troubling.

She added that she was "at the lowest point of my life when I looked" healthy to some of her listeners.

Grande then remarked she wanted her listeners to become "gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies" in the future.