'Menace II Society' Actor Samuel Monroe Jr.'s Family Gets More Bad Medical News

Samuel Monroe Jr. -- best known for his role in the '90s classic film "Menace II Society" -- is currently on life support in an L.A. hospital ... and his family was just given a disheartening update.

Shawna Stewart, Samuel's wife, tells TMZ ... in addition to battling meningitis, doctors on Tuesday diagnosed the 52-year-old with MRSA pneumonia -- a severe and fast-moving lung infection.

Samuel has been put on additional antibiotics ... but Shawna tells us there is not much else that can be done for the moment, as far as treatment goes.

TMZ reported on Monday ... the actor has been on life support for the past four days -- and the prognosis remains unclear.

Shawna told us ... around 18 months ago, Samuel contracted meningitis while shooting a movie in Vegas ... and his condition was repeatedly misdiagnosed, so he got worse and worse.

The family created a GoFundMe as his substantial medical bills pile up ... and they hope fans will help, no matter the amount they can spare. Among those who have already donated is Big Boy.

The GoFundMe reads in part ... "The funds raised will go directly toward covering his mounting medical bills and providing for his children during this incredibly difficult time. Every donation, no matter the size, will help ease the burden on Samuel's family and ensure that Kingston and Brooklynn have the support they need while their father fights for his life."