Lawrence Taylor Battling Pancreatitis

Lawrence Taylor remains in the hospital as he receives treatment for pancreatitis, multiple sources tell TMZ Sports ... but the good news is the Hall of Famer is showing signs of improvement every day.

We broke the story -- the 67-year-old New York Giants legend was taken to the emergency room at a New Jersey medical facility last week before being transferred to a different floor.

Those familiar with the situation told us it wasn't a life-threatening situation ... and there was hope he would be discharged relatively soon.

LT's longtime agent and friend Mark Lepselter declined to comment on the diagnosis ... but told us "Lawrence is getting better every day and is looking forward to getting back on his feet."

Pancreatitis -- the inflammation of the pancreas -- can be caused by another of things ... but gallstones and alcohol use are the most common.

Taylor has been outspoken about his alcoholism and other drug use over the course of his career ... but has been focused on recovery in recent years.