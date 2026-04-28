Diego Pavia Made It Rain At Strip Club Weeks Before NFL Draft

Play video content Video: Diego Pavia Spent Big at Strip Club Weeks Before NFL Draft TMZSports.com

Diego Pavia might not have an NFL home, but he made a strip club his own last month ... 'cause TMZ Sports has obtained video of the former Vanderbilt quarterback throwing a wad of cash at a dancer's butt.

We're told the Heisman finalist made his way to Knockouts Gentlemen's Club in Albuquerque on March 8 ... where he spent the night enjoying the vibes.

Our source says ALL of the money scattered on the stage in the clips came from Pavia ... and he remained there until 5 AM.

It's unclear when he showed up at the strip joint ... but he was there for at least three hours, according to our witness.

It seemed like a break in his draft preparations ... as he was hoping to be one of the 257 guys snagged in the event from Thursday to Saturday last week.

Unfortunately for him, that wasn't the case ... and he became the first Heisman finalist to go unclaimed since Northern Illinois star Jordan Lynch in 2014.

Pavia did get an invite to the Baltimore Ravens' rookie mini-camp ... where he can try to prove that he's got what it takes to compete at an NFL level.

Despite leading Vandy to a 10-3 record and winning a ton of awards last season, scouts didn't expect him to get drafted ... with many pointing to his size and character as red flags.

In fact, Pavia landed in hot water when he posted a shot at Heisman voters after he didn't win earlier this year ... and later apologized for saying "F*** ALL THE VOTERS."