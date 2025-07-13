Saweetie Makes It Rain at Las Vegas Strip Club, on Video

Vegas got a whole lot icier this weekend when Saweetie stormed into the strip club and turned it into her own personal snow globe of chaos and cash.

The "Icy Girl" rolled into Crazy Horse 3, grabbed $10,000 in singles and sent the club into chaos, rushing the stage, twerking, tossing stacks of ones, and partying with strippers and friends like it was her own personal afterparty.

Gorgeous entertainers danced to her biggest hits while Saweetie hyped the crowd and kept the energy high well into the morning. But just when you thought the night couldn’t get any crazier -- Travis Scott showed up.

We're told the rapper dropped $30,000 in singles and popped a magnum of Don Julio 1942 before hopping into the DJ booth for an hours-long set. Travis took over as the club’s unofficial DJ, shouting out his favorite tracks, calling dancers to the stage by name, and getting the entire room to buy shots and keeping the party going.